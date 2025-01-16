Iowa City VA Health Care System to Celebrate 100-Year-Old Female Veteran’s Birthday 

PRESS RELEASE

January 16, 2025

Iowa City , IA — As part of their VA 100 program, the Iowa City VA Health Care System (ICVAHCS) will be celebrating Coast Guard Veteran, Clara Petersen turning 100 years old.

Born on January 5, 1925, Petersen worked stationed at the United States Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut as a storekeeper. She served from March 1945 to May 1946.

ICVAHCS leaders will present Petersen with a personalized signed letter from the Secretary of the VA, Denis R. McDonough thanking her for her service and wishing her a happy birthday. Petersen marks the first female Veteran celebrated in person as well as the first Coast Guard Veteran to celebrate their 100th birthday with ICVAHCS. Celebrations will be held at 610 E College Street in West Branch at 3 pm CST.

For more information on Veteran Health Care, visit va.gov/iowa-city-health-care.

