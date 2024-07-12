Women Veterans Discussion Group

When: Fri. Sep 27, 2024, 12:30 pm – 2:00 pm CT Where: Montgomery Hall 1500 East Woodrow Wilson Avenue Jackson, MS Get directions on Google Maps to G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center Cost: Free





We are excited to invite you to participate in a Discussion Group aimed at hearing about your experiences and gathering your valuable input on how we can improve our environment and services.

Event Details:

Date: September 27, 2024

September 27, 2024 Time: 12:30 PM to 2:00 PM

12:30 PM to 2:00 PM Location: Montgomery Hall | G. V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center

Why participate?

Focus groups are an excellent way to bring people together to develop a clear understanding of how different groups think about a topic. Your insights are crucial in helping us enhance our programs, development, and implementation. By participating, you will be directly contributing to the betterment of our facility and the services we provide.

Our commitment to you...

The Women Veterans Health Program is committed to providing you with top-notch healthcare and customer service. We want to ensure that we are meeting your needs and expectations. If we aren’t getting things right, we need your help to improve.

We sincerely hope you can join us for this important discussion. Your feedback and ideas are invaluable in helping us serve you better. Light refreshments will be served and a complimentary item will be given away to participants.

For more information, contact:

Please RSVP to Krista Ladner or Debra Pierce-Robinson by calling 601-362-4471, ext. 55655 or 55792.

Thank you for your service and for considering this opportunity to share your experiences and insights.

