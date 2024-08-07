Freedom Foods Monthly Drive Thru Food Pantry
Food Pantry
When:
Where:
Front Entrance
1500 East Woodrow Wilson Avenue
Jackson, MS
Cost:
Free
Join us for the Freedom Foods Food Pantry every third Saturday of each month. This event is open to Veterans enrolled in health care at the VA Medical Center in Jackson who meet the Mississippi SNAP guidelines.
For more information about the food pantry, contact the Center for Civic Development and Engagement (formerly Voluntary Service) at 601-209-1043.
Sat. Aug 17, 2024, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm CT
Sat. Sep 21, 2024, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm CT
Sat. Oct 19, 2024, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm CT
Sat. Nov 16, 2024, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm CT
Sat. Dec 21, 2024, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm CT
Sat. Jan 18, 2025, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm CT
Sat. Feb 15, 2025, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm CT
Sat. Mar 15, 2025, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm CT
Sat. Apr 19, 2025, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm CT
Sat. May 17, 2025, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm CT