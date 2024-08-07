When: Fri. Sep 20, 2024, 8:30 am – 3:30 pm CT Where: Cost: Free





Community Mental Health Summit

Join us for a day of collaboration, education, and empowerment.

We will explore innovative approaches in mental healthcare and address the unique challenges facing our communities.

Mark your calendars and stay tuned for more details.

Together, let's make a difference in recovery-oriented mental health care.

Friday, September 20, 2024

8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Join by computer

Microsoft Teams: https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_ZTMwOWY5ZjUtZmUxZC00NzBmLTlkMmQtNTdlZDkwNDgzYTg2%40thread.v2/0?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%22e95f1b23-abaf-45ee-821d-b7ab251ab3bf%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%22ec87aa77-429a-4ed0-a2f2-346716932ccf%22%7d

Meeting ID: 269 273 983 016

Passcode: Nh3mjo

Join by phone

1-872-701-0185 Code: 358656147#

Phone conference ID: 358 656 147#

We look forward to seeing you at the virtual summit!

