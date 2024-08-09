Veteran Town Hall and PACT Act Resource Fest

When: Wed. Aug 21, 2024, 11:00 am – 2:30 pm CT Where: Montgomery Hall 1500 East Woodrow Wilson Avenue Jackson, MS Cost: Free





Join us at the G. V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center for our upcoming in-person Veteran Town Hall on Wednesday, August 21, 2024, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. in Montgomery Hall.

This important event will begin with opening remarks from Interim Medical Center Director Michael B. Renfrow and Jackson Regional Office Director Darryl Brady. Following the remarks, there will be a question and answer session with our leaders and subject matter experts from across the organization, providing a valuable opportunity for Veterans to engage directly with those who serve them.

Immediately following the town hall, from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., we will host a PACT Act Resource and Enrollment Fair in the medical center’s Atrium. This fair aims to increase awareness of the PACT Act and provide comprehensive support to Veterans. Services available will include toxic exposure screenings, assistance with enrolling in VA healthcare, help with PACT claims, and much more.

We encourage all Veterans to attend and take advantage of this opportunity to learn, ask questions, and access the resources and support they deserve. We look forward to seeing you there!

