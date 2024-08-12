Stand Down for Homeless Veterans Stand Down for Homeless Veterans When: Fri. Sep 27, 2024, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm CT Where: The Salvation Army 570 E. Beasley Road Jackson, MS Cost: Free





The G. V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center will host a Stand Down for Homeless Veterans on Friday, September 27, 2024, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will take place at The Salvation Army, located at 570 E Beasley Road, Jackson, MS 39206.

This significant event, now in its annual tradition, aims to provide vital assistance and resources to homeless Veterans in and around the Jackson community.

Dozens of dedicated community partners, including small and large businesses and local and state agencies, will be on hand from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to assist homeless Veterans and to provide essential resources to local Veterans. Lunch will also be provided.

The Stand Down for Homeless Veterans event is a beacon of hope, symbolizing the power of collaboration and community spirit. It serves as a unique opportunity to connect homeless veterans with the services they desperately need and deserve.

Kimberly Moore, Health Care for Homeless Veterans (HCHV) Program Coordinator, expressed her enthusiasm for the event, stating, "Stand Down for Homeless Veterans represents our unwavering commitment to the well-being of our Veterans. By uniting community partners, we can provide the comprehensive support and resources that our heroes deserve. We believe that no Veteran should be without a stable home, and this event is a crucial step in achieving that goal."

In addition to the invaluable services provided, this event promises an atmosphere of camaraderie and shared purpose that is truly special. It's a day when the community comes together to uplift and support those who have served our nation.

Other VA events