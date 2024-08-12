National Family Caregivers Month Celebration: Mind, Body and Spirit Resource Fair

When: Fri. Nov 22, 2024, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm CT Where: Montgomery Hall 1500 East Woodrow Wilson Avenue Jackson, MS Cost: Free





Join us on Friday, November 22, 2024, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. for the Mind, Body, and Spirit Resource Fair, a special event in celebration of National Family Caregivers Month. This event is dedicated to honoring and supporting the caregivers who play a crucial role in providing the best care possible for our Nation's heroes.

This year, we are celebrating "The Year of the Caregiver" with a focus on nurturing the mind, body, and soul. The event will provide caregivers and Veterans with a wealth of information and resources, both from our facility and the broader community, that can support their well-being and enhance their caregiving journey.

What to Expect:

Mind, Body, and Spirit Focus:

Mental Health & Wellness: Explore resources and services that support mental well-being, including mindfulness meditation, art therapy, and music therapy.

Explore resources and services that support mental well-being, including mindfulness meditation, art therapy, and music therapy. Physical Health: Engage in Whole Health activities such as Yoga, Tai Chi, and massages designed to relax and rejuvenate the body.

Engage in Whole Health activities such as Yoga, Tai Chi, and massages designed to relax and rejuvenate the body. Spiritual Support: Connect with chaplains offering spiritual guidance and resources to nourish the soul.

Self-Care Oasis:

The room will be transformed into a self-care retreat and spa oasis, offering a peaceful environment where caregivers and Veterans can take a moment to relax, reflect, and recharge.

Recreational Therapy:

Our Recreational Therapy department will be on hand to showcase the therapeutic benefits of art and music, providing creative outlets for stress relief and emotional expression.

Resource Fair:

Half of the room will feature tables and stations where both internal and external partners will offer valuable information and resources tailored to the needs of caregivers and Veterans. From managing caregiver burden to exploring self-care practices, you'll find plenty of support to help you on your caregiving journey.

This event is an opportunity to learn, connect, and find balance in your caregiving role. We invite all caregivers, Veterans, and VA employees to attend and take advantage of the resources and activities available.

