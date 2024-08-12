When: Tue. Sep 17, 2024, 9:30 am – 12:00 pm CT Where: Atrium 1500 East Woodrow Wilson Avenue Jackson, MS Cost: Free





Join us for the Telehealth Resource Fair, where we will showcase the latest advancements in Telehealth technology and services available to Veterans. This event is designed to promote awareness and understanding of the various Telehealth modalities that are transforming healthcare delivery.

Event Highlights:

Education on Home Telehealth:

Learn how Home Telehealth can improve your healthcare experience, providing convenient, high-quality care from the comfort of your home.

Explore Telehealth Modalities:

Veterans Video Connect (VVC): Discover how easy it is to have virtual appointments with your healthcare providers.

Discover how easy it is to have virtual appointments with your healthcare providers. Clinical Video Telehealth (CVT): Learn how CVT brings specialized care closer to home.

Learn how CVT brings specialized care closer to home. Tele Eye Services: Understand how Telehealth is enhancing eye care for Veterans.

Understand how Telehealth is enhancing eye care for Veterans. iPad Usage: Get tips and guidance on using iPads for accessing Telehealth services.

Home Telehealth Enrollment:

Eligible Veterans can enroll in Home Telehealth services on-site during the event, making it easier than ever to start receiving care at home.

This is a great opportunity for Veterans and VA employees to engage with Telehealth experts, ask questions, and see firsthand how these technologies can benefit their health and well-being.

Don’t miss out on this chance to learn more about the future of healthcare.

