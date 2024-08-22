When: Thu. Nov 14, 2024, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm CT Where: Atrium 1500 East Woodrow Wilson Avenue Jackson, MS Cost: Free





The G. V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center invites all Veterans and their families to attend our Lung Cancer Screening Awareness event on Thursday, November 14, 2024, from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM in the Atrium.

This event is part of the White House Cancer Moonshot Initiative and is held in collaboration with the third annual National Lung Cancer Screening Day. We aim to highlight the importance of lung cancer screening for eligible individuals and provide valuable information to help protect your health.

Come learn more about lung cancer screening, its benefits, and how it could save lives. Your health is our priority—let's work together to ensure a healthier future.

Date: Thursday, November 14, 2024

Time: 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Location: Atrium, G. V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center

