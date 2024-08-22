Compensated Work Therapy Program Community Resource Fair

When: Tue. Oct 8, 2024, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm CT Where: Montgomery Hall 1500 East Woodrow Wilson Avenue Jackson, MS Cost: Free





The G. V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center invites all Veterans to attend the Compensated Work Therapy (CWT) Program Community Resource Fair on Tuesday, October 8, 2024, from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM in Montgomery Hall.

This event offers a unique opportunity for Veterans to connect with community partners and employers who will showcase services and programs designed to support your journey toward meaningful employment and personal growth. Participating organizations include the VBA, Second Chance Program, WIN Job Center, Hinds Community College, VET Center, and many more.

Explore valuable resources, meet with potential employers, and discover the support available to help you succeed.

Date: Tuesday, October 8, 2024

Time: 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Location: Montgomery Hall, G. V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center

Don’t miss this chance to connect with opportunities that can make a difference!

Other VA events