When: Tue. Oct 15, 2024, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm CT Where: Montgomery Hall 1500 East Woodrow Wilson Avenue Jackson, MS Cost: Free





The Last Roll Call Ceremony of Remembrance

Date: Tuesday, October 15, 2024

Time: 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Location: Montgomery Hall

The Last Roll Call is a solemn memorial service that honors Veterans who have passed away and is a longstanding tradition at many VA Medical Centers across the nation. Held quarterly, this ceremony gathers 50-100 family members, friends, comrades-in-arms, and VA staff to pay tribute to our Fallen Veterans who received care at this facility.

As part of our bereavement care program, The Last Roll Call Ceremony of Remembrance provides a public space for honoring the service and sacrifices of Veterans treated at the G. V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center. This will be the eighth iteration of our memorial celebration, fulfilling our commitment to care for the widows and families of our fallen heroes. We hope this ceremony brings closure, comfort, and a sense of community to all who attend.

At the upcoming ceremony, we will honor the Veterans who passed away at our facility between July 5, 2024, and September 30, 2024. The service will follow a full order of ceremony, including the Posting of Colors, National Anthem, Invocation, tributes, and the recognition of our Fallen Veterans by name. Family members will receive special presentations, and refreshments will be provided following the ceremony.

If you're interested in learning more about the Chaplain Services and the compassionate support they provide, please call 601-362-4471, extension 55353.

