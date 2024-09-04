When: Mon. Sep 30, 2024, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm CT Where: Atrium 1500 East Woodrow Wilson Avenue Jackson, MS Cost: Free





Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) Awareness Month Event

Join us in recognizing Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) Awareness Month! This event is an opportunity for Veterans, staff, and caregivers to learn more about SCI, ask questions, and connect with experts. We will provide information sessions and a Q&A for all interested participants. Come by to gain valuable insights and discover the many services available to enhance quality of life.

