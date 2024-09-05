Liver Health Awareness Day Event

When: Fri. Oct 25, 2024, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm CT Where: Atrium 1500 East Woodrow Wilson Avenue Jackson, MS Cost: Free





The G. V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center invites all Veterans to attend our Liver Health Awareness Day on Friday, October 25, 2024, from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM in the Atrium/Main Lobby.

Did you know that 40% of Veterans seen in VHA Primary Care have some form of liver disease? Often unnoticed, chronic liver disease can be life-threatening if not regularly monitored or if diagnosed too late. Join us during Liver Cancer Awareness Month to learn about liver disease prevention, causes, and the serious outcomes of untreated liver conditions.

Our GI service team will provide valuable education through brochures, flyers, posters, and personalized 1:1 counseling. Light refreshments, including popcorn and water, will be available.

Date: Friday, October 25, 2024

Time: 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Location: Atrium/Main Lobby, G. V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center

Your health matters—come learn how to protect it!

