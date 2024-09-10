9/11 Prayer & Reflection

When: Wed. Sep 11, 2024, 11:00 am – 11:30 am CT Where: Flagpole near Main Entrance 1500 East Woodrow Wilson Avenue Jackson, MS Cost: Free





Join us on Wednesday, September 11, 2024, from 11:00 am to 11:30 am at the Flagpole Main Entrance and Chapel for a special event to commemorate the 23rd Anniversary of 9/11. This event will include a prayer for unity, peace, and comfort to honor the victims and survivors of the tragic events of September 11, 2001.

Before and after the commemoration at the flagpole, we invite you to visit the Chapel for a time of silent reflection and meditation. The Chapel will be open, and the lights will be turned up to provide a serene space for contemplation and remembrance.

Please join us as we come together as a community to pay tribute to the enduring spirit of our nation and to reflect on the values of unity and resilience.

Other VA events