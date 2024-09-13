When: Tue. Oct 22, 2024, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm CT Where: 1500 East Woodrow Wilson Avenue Jackson, MS Cost: Free





In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Recruitment and Retention Committee is hosting a Pink Out Event to raise awareness and provide valuable education on breast cancer prevention, early detection, and treatment for both men and women. Join us to learn about the signs, symptoms, risk factors, and screening recommendations for breast cancer.

This event is also an opportunity to celebrate our outstanding nurses whose dedication to patient care makes a difference every day. Information on how to submit nominations for exceptional nurses will be available at the event. Let’s honor their efforts and show our appreciation!

