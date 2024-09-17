Creative Arts Competition Awards Ceremony

When: Wed. Sep 25, 2024, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm CT Where: Montgomery Hall 1500 East Woodrow Wilson Avenue Jackson, MS Cost: Free





Join us for a special recognition ceremony celebrating the talented Veterans who participated in this year's local Creative Arts competition!

Each year, the VA takes part in the national Creative Arts competition, but first, a local event must be held to showcase the incredible artistic talents within our community. This year's competition featured an inspiring exhibition of art, drama, dance, music, and writing entries, all displayed in Montgomery Hall.

On August 23rd, our judges reviewed the submissions and selected the winners in each category to advance to the national level. This event provided Veterans with a wonderful opportunity to express their creativity and experience a sense of accomplishment. Now, we are excited to honor those who placed 1st, 2nd, and 3rd in their respective divisions with a recognition ceremony. Please join us in celebrating these exceptional artists and their achievements!

Other VA events