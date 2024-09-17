POW/MIA Recognition Day Event

When: Fri. Sep 20, 2024, 10:00 am – 10:30 am CT Where: Front Entrance 1500 East Woodrow Wilson Avenue Jackson, MS Cost: Free





Join us on Friday, September 20, 2024, from 10:00 to 10:30 a.m. at the POW/MIA Memorial located at the front entrance as we come together to honor and remember our nation's heroes on National POW/MIA Recognition Day.



On this solemn day, we pay tribute to the unwavering courage and sacrifice of those who endured captivity as prisoners of war, and we remember the more than 81,500 Americans who remain unaccounted for, from World War II to recent conflicts. We stand with their families, offering the comfort that America will never forget their loved ones.



Our history is marked by the bravery of those who put their love for country above all else. No group of Veterans has given more than those who were captured by the enemy, and no group of civilians has endured more than the families of those who never returned home. At the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), we remain steadfast in our commitment to caring for former prisoners of war and their families, providing special care and benefits to help ease their burdens.



Please join us as we honor their service and sacrifice, standing together to show that our gratitude and remembrance will never fade.



Other VA events