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Returning service member care

VA Jackson health care provides health care and other benefits to the newest Veterans returning from service, even if you are still on active duty or an activated member of the National Guard or Reserve. Talk to a care coordinator about making use of your health care benefits.

Connect with a care coordinator

Jessica Harper RN

Case Manager

VA Jackson health care

Phone:

Email: VHAJACTCM@va.gov

Glynis Ramey

Transition Patient Advocate (TPA)

VA Jackson health care

Phone:

Email: VHAJACTCM@VA.gov

Tammy Irby

Post 9/11 M2VA Case Manager

VA Jackson health care

Phone:

Email: VHAJACTCM@VA.GOV

Pamela Williams

Program Support Assistant

VA Jackson health care

Phone:

Email: VHAJACTCM@VA.GOV

Care we provide at VA Jackson

We can help you access service and benefit programs tailored to the needs of returning service members, including:

  • Polytrauma care
  • Rehabilitation
  • Mental health care
  • Counseling
  • Family benefits counseling
  • Referral assistance

Vet Centers

Vet Centers are counseling centers that help Veterans readjust after deployment. The Vet Center in Jackson  provides counseling for individuals, groups, married couples, and families. They also provide guidance and referrals for other VA and community resources.

Learn more about Vet Centers

Other resources

  • When to contact a patient advocate at VA Jackson and how they can help.

  • Learn what benefits VA offers to Post-9/11 Veterans (previously called the OEF/OIF/OND Program).

  • If you're on active duty in the United States uniformed services, including active National Guard and Reserve, you may be eligible for benefits both during service and after separation or retirement. Find out which benefits you qualify for and when to apply.

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