Returning service member care
VA Jackson health care provides health care and other benefits to the newest Veterans returning from service, even if you are still on active duty or an activated member of the National Guard or Reserve. Talk to a care coordinator about making use of your health care benefits.
Connect with a care coordinator
Jessica Harper RN
Case Manager
VA Jackson health care
Phone:
Email: VHAJACTCM@va.gov
Glynis Ramey
Transition Patient Advocate (TPA)
VA Jackson health care
Phone:
Email: VHAJACTCM@VA.gov
Tammy Irby
Post 9/11 M2VA Case Manager
VA Jackson health care
Phone:
Email: VHAJACTCM@VA.GOV
Pamela Williams
Program Support Assistant
VA Jackson health care
Phone:
Email: VHAJACTCM@VA.GOV
Care we provide at VA Jackson
We can help you access service and benefit programs tailored to the needs of returning service members, including:
- Polytrauma care
- Rehabilitation
- Mental health care
- Counseling
- Family benefits counseling
- Referral assistance
Vet Centers
Vet Centers are counseling centers that help Veterans readjust after deployment. The Vet Center in Jackson provides counseling for individuals, groups, married couples, and families. They also provide guidance and referrals for other VA and community resources.