Veterans Day Flag Ceremony

Veterans and their family members and caregivers, along with employees and community members, are invited to participate in Kansas City VA Medical Center's Veterans Day Flag Ceremony. We will begin at 10:00 a.m. at the Flag Circle, Main Entrance, 4801 E. Linwood Blvd, Kansas City, Missouri 64128, with remarks by our Executive Leaders, followed by a raising of the flag in honor of our nation's Veterans. Refreshments will be provided for attendees following the ceremony.