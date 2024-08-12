Breast Health Awareness 2K

VA, Breast Cancer, 2K, awareness

When: Thu. Oct 10, 2024, 10:30 am – 1:00 pm ET Where: 1700 South Lincoln Avenue Lebanon, PA Cost: Free





October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Please join us for a short walk to bring awareness to breast health and show support for those who have been affected by breast cancer.

Participants will also have the opportunity to learn about breast health, as informational stands will be spread out along the course.

This is a self-paced, outdoor event. Please dress for the weather and wear appropriate footwear for walking.

Please contact the Women Veterans Program Manager at 717-272-6621 ext. 4870 with questions or concerns.

