Clinical Pastoral Education, Fall Extended 2025-2026

Lebanon VAMC Now Accepting Applications

Fall Extended CPE Unit, September 2, 2025-March, 2026

Class and clinical time will be 16-18 hours per week.

Class is Mondays. Clinical schedule is negotiated with Educator. Level 1A for all first unit students.

Applicants will be reviewed and interviewed as CPE applications are received. It is advised to submit by early April as student slots are limited. Please contact Dean Luther vhalebcpeadmin@va.gov or 717-228-6021

No Tuition: Students will purchase textbooks.

CPE Interns, upon acceptance, must complete a background check and other federal requirements to officially enter the program. They must also provide medical documentation

of all immunizations required in this healthcare setting, including a current TB test.

Lebanon VAMC is Accredited by ACPE: The Standard for Spiritual Care and Education.

