World Suicide Prevention Day - Health Fair

Suicide Prevention

When: Tue. Sep 10, 2024, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm ET Where: Bldg. 4, Auditorium 2250 Leestown Road Lexington, KY Cost: Free





We all have a role to play in preventing Veteran suicide.

Please join us to learn how Lexington VA Health Care System programs and services support our most critical mission.

Joining our Suicide Prevention Program at this event:

Enrollment

PACT Act Information

Whole Health Program

Military Sexual Trauma

Homeless Program

Prosthetics

VBA Claims Assistance

Intimate Partner Violence

Primary Care

VA Police

Pharmacy

Vet Center

For more information, contact:

Laura Kern, LCSW,

Suicide Prevention Coordinator

859-233-4511 ext. 3223

Other VA events