World Suicide Prevention Day - Health Fair
Suicide Prevention
When:
Tue. Sep 10, 2024, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm ET
Where:
Bldg. 4, Auditorium
2250 Leestown Road
Lexington, KY
Cost:
Free
We all have a role to play in preventing Veteran suicide.
Please join us to learn how Lexington VA Health Care System programs and services support our most critical mission.
Joining our Suicide Prevention Program at this event:
Enrollment
PACT Act Information
Whole Health Program
Military Sexual Trauma
Homeless Program
Prosthetics
VBA Claims Assistance
Intimate Partner Violence
Primary Care
VA Police
Pharmacy
Vet Center
For more information, contact:
Laura Kern, LCSW,
Suicide Prevention Coordinator
859-233-4511 ext. 3223