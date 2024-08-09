Suicide Prevention Awareness Event
When:
Fri. Sep 6, 2024, 8:00 am – 9:00 am ET
Where:
North Lime Donuts
101 West Loudon Ave
Lexington, KY
Cost:
Free
We all have a role to play in preventing Veteran suicide. Please join us to learn how Lexington VA Health Care System supports our most critical mission. Speak to our Suicide Prevention Program and other VA personnel about suicide prevention and getting health care at the Lexington VA Health Care System.
Join us at North Lime Donuts, 101 West Loudon Ave., Lexington, KY 40508