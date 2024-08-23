5k, Fisher House

When: Sun. Nov 3, 2024, 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET Where: 2250 Leestown Road Lexington, KY Cost: Free





The Lexington VA Health Care System Outreach team will be at this event. Stop by and see us whether you are participating in the race or just what to find out more about the PACT Act, our programs and service, including how to enroll in VA health care!

Join us for the 9th annual Veterans VA5K on Sunday, November 3, 2024. This race supports the Lexington Fisher House!

Race features:

Closed, relatively flat 5K course on paved surface the VA Medical Center Campus

Chip timed race (Thanks RaceRise)

Overall & Age Group Awards

Free Race Photos

In-person 5K run/walk and Virtual option for those who can't join us in person

Music, snacks, and fellowship all for a great cause!

EVENT DETAILS AND SCHEDULE

PACKET PICKUP: Race packets, including numbered bibs and T-shirts, can be picked up Friday, November 1st from 3:00-5:00pm under the RaceRise tent near the flagpole in front of the VA Center and at the same location from 10:30am-12:30pm on race day. Virtual participants will receive their packet by U.S. mail.

RACE DAY SCHEDULE: Registration and packet pickup will be from 10:30am-12:30pm at the Sousley campus. Activities for participants and their families will begin at 12:30 p.m. The timed race will begin at 1 pm. The awards ceremony and door prize presentations will begin at 2 pm or as soon as times are tabulated. Coffee and hot chocolate will be available for registered participants before the race. Refreshments will be provided post-race.

Find out more HERE.

