Homeless Veteran and Community Stand Down
When:
Thu. Sep 19, 2024, 11:30 am – 2:30 pm ET
Where:
142 South Central Avenue
Somerset, KY
Cost:
Free
The Stand Down is a one-day event during which VA staff and volunteers provide food, clothing and health screenings to homeless and at-risk Veterans.
Veterans can also receive referrals for health care, housing solutions, employment, substance use treatment, mental health counseling and other essential services.
Event will include:
- Health Screenings
- VA Resource Tables
- Housing Information
- Employee Assistance
- Food and Clothing Referrals
For any questions, contact:
Ryan Long, LCSW at 859-333-7682
or
Amanda Wyatt, LPCC at 859-475-7200