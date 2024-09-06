Skip to Content

Homeless Veteran and Community Stand Down

When:

Thu. Sep 19, 2024, 11:30 am – 2:30 pm ET

Where:

142 South Central Avenue

Somerset, KY

Cost:

Free

The Stand Down is a one-day event during which VA staff and volunteers provide food, clothing and health screenings to homeless and at-risk Veterans.

Veterans can also receive referrals for health care, housing solutions, employment, substance use treatment, mental health counseling and other essential services.

Event will include:
- Health Screenings
- VA Resource Tables
- Housing Information
- Employee Assistance
- Food and Clothing Referrals

For any questions, contact:
Ryan Long, LCSW at 859-333-7682
or
Amanda Wyatt, LPCC at 859-475-7200

