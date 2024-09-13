Wellness Jam Fest

When: Tue. Sep 24, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm ET Where: Belvedere Shelter 2250 Leestown Road Lexington, KY Cost: Free





Will take place at Franklin R. Sousley Campus, at our Belvedere Shelter.

Special Guests: Guitars for Vets program from the Lexington Vet Center!

Music is a great benefit for your health and wellbeing. We invite you to bring an instrument and play with us or you can just stop by to listen. All Veterans, their families and caregiver and our staff are invited to attend.

For more information, call James Moore, 859-233-4511 ext. 3220

