POW Recognition

When: Fri. Sep 20, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm ET Where: Flag Pole, in front of Building 1 2250 Leestown Road Lexington, KY Cost: Free





Please join us on National POW/MIA Recognition Day to honor the nation's POWs.

Event will be at the flag pole in front of Building 1 of our Franklin R. Sousley Campus.

After the raising of the flag, and a few words there will be some light refreshments.

For more information, contact: Barry Holt, FPOW Coordinator (859) 233-4511 ext. 4882

