National POW / MIA Recognition Day

pow / mia recognition day banner

POW Recognition

When:

Fri. Sep 20, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm ET

Where:

Flag Pole, in front of Building 1

2250 Leestown Road

Lexington, KY

Cost:

Free

Please join us on National POW/MIA Recognition Day to honor the nation's POWs. 

Event will be at the flag pole in front of Building 1 of our Franklin R. Sousley Campus. 

After the raising of the flag, and a few words there will be some light refreshments. 

 

For more information, contact: Barry Holt, FPOW Coordinator (859) 233-4511 ext. 4882

