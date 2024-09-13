National POW / MIA Recognition Day
POW Recognition
When:
Fri. Sep 20, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm ET
Where:
Flag Pole, in front of Building 1
2250 Leestown Road
Lexington, KY
Cost:
Free
Please join us on National POW/MIA Recognition Day to honor the nation's POWs.
Event will be at the flag pole in front of Building 1 of our Franklin R. Sousley Campus.
After the raising of the flag, and a few words there will be some light refreshments.
For more information, contact: Barry Holt, FPOW Coordinator (859) 233-4511 ext. 4882