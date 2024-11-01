Caregiver Resource Fair

When: Fri. Nov 15, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET Where: Bldg. 4, Auditorium 2250 Leestown Road Lexington, KY Cost: Free





Caregiver Support Program (CSP) provides support and services for caregivers of Veterans. The mission of the CSP is to promote the health and well-being of caregivers who care for our nation’s Veterans. Our focus is to improve the quality of life of caregivers. This, in turn, assists them in helping Veterans live to their fullest potential. We accomplish this by providing support, helping caregivers to navigate the VA health care system and access resources. Our trusted partnerships demonstrate our ongoing commitment to service excellence.

