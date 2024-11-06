Lung Cancer Screening & Great American Smokeout

When: Thu. Nov 21, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET Where: Bldg. 4, Auditorium 2250 Leestown Road Lexington, KY Cost: Free





We welcome Veterans, their families and caregivers to attend the Great American Smokeout!

We have numerous resources to help Veterans with a plan to quit tobacco. Even if you are considering making a change with your tobacco use, please let your provider know so we can help get you started.

Our program for quitting tobacco is also partnered with the folk who screen for lung cancer, and we especially want to help Veterans who smoke to both reduce the chances of having lung cancer (by quitting smoking) and catch anything that might be a concern.

