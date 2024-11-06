Skip to Content

Lung Cancer Screening & Great American Smokeout

Lung Cancer Screening Event

When:

Thu. Nov 21, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET

Where:

Bldg. 4, Auditorium

2250 Leestown Road

Lexington, KY

Cost:

Free

We welcome Veterans, their families and caregivers to attend the Great American Smokeout! 

We have numerous resources to help Veterans with a plan to quit tobacco. Even if you are considering making a change with your tobacco use, please let your provider know so we can help get you started. 

Our program for quitting tobacco is also partnered with the folk who screen for lung cancer, and we especially want to help Veterans who smoke to both reduce the chances of having lung cancer (by quitting smoking) and catch anything that might be a concern. 

