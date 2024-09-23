Pharmacy Residency Program
The LVAHCS Pharmacy Residency Program offers a well-rounded curriculum with experiences in both acute care and ambulatory care settings. Residents are provided the skills and knowledge required to enter a contemporary practice environment where they can effectively provide clinical services.
Why Lexington?
Lexington is located in north central Kentucky and is the second largest city in the state. The city is often said to be the heart of the Bluegrass region. This part of the country is spectacular with incredible scenery and rolling hills.
- Lexington is known as "The Horse Capital of the World." You will find equine-related events, including horse racing, horse farm tours and the Derby.
- With a population of approximately 300,000 Lexington is just the right size. Not too big or too small.
- This part of the country is the perfect combination of city and country life.
- A quick drive of a few hours will get you to Louisville, KY; Cincinnati, OH; Nashville, TN; Ashville, NC; St. Louis, MO; Atlanta, GA; and Chicago, IL.
- University of Kentucky, in Lexington, is the largest public university in the state. The athletics department is a 22-sport program that competes at the highest level nationally, competes in the Southeastern Conference (SEC), and has several athletes represent the United States at the Olympics. Notably, the University of Kentucky men's basketball team is the winningest program in the history of college basketball.
- Nature enthusiasts will find plenty of opportunities to explore the great outdoors. Surrounded by picturesque landscapes, horse farms, the Daniel Boone National Forest, and various hiking spots all over the state.
- Local farms fuel an expansive culinary scene. Various restaurants, cafes, bakeries and bistros serving fresh takes on Southern classics, and global cuisines.
- One of the best aspects of living in the Lexington area is the friendly and welcoming community. Known for their warm hospitality, neighborly kindness and a genuine friendliness. A strong sense of community, the area has various events, festivals, and gathering that bring people together.
ASHP-Accredited Pharmacy Resident Program
PGY1 Pharmacy Residency
- 4 positions
- Residency Program Director: John T. (TJ) Emmons, Pharm.D.
- Current Residents:
- Emily Barrier
- Grace Martini
- Brianna Rahman
- Kristen Tilford
PGY2 Ambulatory Care Pharmacy Residency
- 2 positions
- Residency Program Director: Rebekah Sipes, Pharm.D., BCACP
- Residency Program Coordinator: Jamie Knight, Pharm.D.
- Current Residents:
- Ali Khalaf
- Claire Rennie
PGY2 Pain Management and Palliative Care Pharmacy Residency
- 1 position
- Residency Program Director: Lindsay Wells, Pharm.D., BCPS
- Residency Program Coordinator: Michael Janbakhsh, Pharm.D., BCPS
- Current Resident:
- Garrett Fannin
PGY2 Psychiatric Pharmacy Residency
- 1 position
- Residency Program Director: Courtney Eatmon, Pharm.D., BCPP
- Current Resident:
- James Frasure
Application Information
Please use Pharmacy Online Residency Centralized Application Service, PhORCAS, apply here.
PGY1 Pharmacy Residency
APPLICATION REQUIREMENTS
Applicant must be a U.S. Citizen who has completed a Doctor of Pharmacy curriculum from an accredited school of pharmacy. Only applicants from ACPE-accredited or pending accreditation schools of pharmacy will be reviewed and considered for an interview. All applicants must participate in the ASHP Residency Matching Process.
APPLICATION MATERIAL REQUIRED
- Statement of intent as outlined by supplemental questions
- Curriculum Vitae
- Official college transcripts
- Letter from pharmacy school indicating class rank
- Three (3) letters of recommendation using standard PhORCAS template
- VA Form 10-2850c
APPLICATION DEADLINE: Jan 5th
PROGRAM NUMBER: 52300
NMS CODE: 172313
PGY2 Ambulatory Care Pharmacy Residency
APPLICATION REQUIREMENTS
Applicants must be a U.S. citizen who has completed a Doctor of Pharmacy curriculum from an accredited school of pharmacy and has completed, or in the process of completing, a PGY1 ASHP accredited or pending accreditation residency program. All applicants must participate in the ASHP Residency Matching Process.
APPLICATION MATERIAL REQUIRED
- Statement of intent as outlined by supplemental questions
- Curriculum Vitae
- Letter from pharmacy school indicating class rank
- Three (3) letters of recommendation using standard template in PhORCAS (1 required from PGY1 residency program director
- VA Form 10-2850c
APPLICATION DEADLINE: Jan 5th
PROGRAM NUMBER: 52007
NMS CODE: 629865
PGY2 Pain Management and Palliative Care Pharmacy Residency
APPLICATION REQUIREMENTS
Applicants must be a U.S. citizen who has completed a Doctor of Pharmacy curriculum from an accredited school of pharmacy and has completed, or in the process of completing, a PGY1 ASHP accredited or pending accreditation residency program. All applicants must participate in the ASHP Residency Matching Process.
APPLICATION MATERIAL REQUIRED
- Statement of intent as outlined by supplemental questions
- Curriculum Vitae
- Official college transcripts
- Three (3) letters of recommendation using standard template in PhORCAS (1 required from PGY1 residency program director
- VA Form 10-2850c
APPLICATION DEADLINE: Jan 5th
PROGRAM NUMBER: 52046
NMS CODE: 600273
PGY2 Psychiatric Pharmacy Residency
APPLICATION REQUIREMENTS
Applicants must be a U.S. citizen who has completed a Doctor of Pharmacy curriculum from an accredited school of pharmacy and has completed, or in the process of completing, a PGY1 ASHP accredited or pending accreditation residency program. All applicants must participate in the ASHP Residency Matching Process.
APPLICATION MATERIAL REQUIRED
- Statement of intent as outlined by supplemental questions
- Curriculum Vitae
- Official college transcripts
- Three (3) letters of recommendation using standard template in PhORCAS (1 required from PGY1 residency program director
- VA Form 10-2850c
APPLICATION DEADLINE: Jan 5th
PROGRAM NUMBER: 52301
NMS CODE: 533066
Pharmacy Leadership and Program Directors
Chief of Pharmacy Service
VA Lexington health care
Dr. Matthew Lane is the Chief of Pharmacy Service.
Dr. Lane received his Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy from the University of Kansas and Doctor of Pharmacy from the University of Kentucky. He completed the Pharmacy Practice and Critical Care Pharmacy Practice Residencies at the University of Kentucky Chandler Medical Center where he also served as Chief Resident. He maintains his board certification as a pharmacotherapy specialist since 1998. Dr. Lane has provided many clinical roles during his tenure at the Lexington VAHCS, including serving as the PGY1 residency director since 1996 as well as serving as the associate director of pharmacy for clinical and educational services for the majority of his VA tenure. Dr. Lane is an associate professor at the University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy. In his spare time, he is an accomplished woodworker, enjoys sailing, and is an avid runner.
Associate Chief of Pharmacy Service, PGY1 Residency Program Director
VA Lexington health care
Dr. John 'TJ' Emmons is the Associate Chief of Pharmacy Service and the PGY1 Residency Program Director.
Dr. Emmons received his Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Samford University’s McWhorter School of Pharmacy. He completed a PGY1 residency at the Lexington VA Healthcare System. After completing residency, he worked with Humana Pharmacy Solutions in their clinical pharmacy review department performing formulary management functions. Dr. Emmons then returned to the Lexington VAHCS in 2009 as a medication reconciliation pharmacist where he worked until he transitioned to his current role as Formulary Manager which he has held since January 2012. In addition to being the Formulary Manager for the Lexington VAHCS, he also serves as the coordinator for the PGY1 residency program. His other practice responsibilities include medication safety reporting and serving as a preceptor for LEEP and PY4 students at the University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy. In his free time, he enjoys spending time with his wife and kids which often involves coaching his kids baseball and basketball teams or participating in school related activities.
PGY2 Ambulatory Care Residency Program Director
VA Lexington health care
Dr. Rebekah Sipes is the PGY2 Ambulatory Care Residency Program Director.
Dr. Sipes graduated from the University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy and is board certified in ambulatory care. After pharmacy school she completed her PGY1 and PGY2 Ambulatory Care Residency at the Lexington VA in Lexington, KY. After completing residency, she was the Outpatient Clinical Pharmacy Specialist Supervisor at WJB Dorn Veterans Affairs Medical Center for about two years prior to coming back to the Lexington VA. She worked in primary care briefly prior to becoming the Hepatitis C and Cardiology Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in 2015. She has been the PGY2 Ambulatory Care Residency Program Director since 2016. In her spare time, she enjoys spending time with her family and friends, trying new restaurants, watching and attending sporting events, and riding horses.
PGY2 Pain Management and Palliative Care Residency Program Director
VA Lexington health care
Dr. Lindsay Wells is the PGY2 Pain Management and Palliative Care Residency Program Director.
Dr. Lindsay Wells received her B.S in Pharmaceutical Sciences and Doctor of Pharmacy degrees from the University of Mississippi School of Pharmacy. She completed a PGY1 residency at the G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center and PGY2 Pain Management and Palliative Care residency at the Central Arkansas Veterans Health Care System. She is board certified in pharmacotherapy. Dr. Wells has worked at the Lexington VA Health Care System since 2015 and is currently the facility Pain Management, Opioid Safety Initiative and PDMP (PMOP) Coordinator. Her clinical practice areas include interdisciplinary pain clinics. She is an adjunct faculty for the University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy. Additionally, Dr. Wells is the residency program director for the PGY2 Pain Management and Palliative Care residency at the Lexington VA. In her spare time, she enjoys spending time with her husband and daughter, listening to audio books and watching reality television.
Courtney Eatmon Pharm.D., BCPP
PGY2 Psychiatric Pharmacy Residency Program Director
VA Lexington health care
Dr. Courtney Eatmon is the PGY2 Psychiatric Pharmacy Residency Program Director.
Dr. Eatmon received both her Bachelor of Science and Doctor of Pharmacy from the University of Kentucky. She completed a Psychiatric Pharmacy Residency at Lexington VA and became board certified in psychiatric pharmacy in 2008. Dr. Eatmon currently specializes in the area of substance use disorders but has also practiced in general mental health. She has leadership roles in VISN and national initiatives, which aim to utilize improved psychopharmacology best practices. Dr. Eatmon serves as residency program director of the PGY2 Psychiatric Pharmacy Residency program and preceptor for the PGY1 and PGY2 Ambulatory Care and Pain and Palliative Care Residency Programs at Lexington VAHCS. Additionally, she services in the role of Assistant Professor with the University of Kentucky Department of Pharmacy Practice and Science. In her spare time, she enjoys hanging out with her husband and daughter, cooking, reading and watching college football.
Pharmacy Preceptors
-Sally Armstrong, Pharm.D., BCACP, CDCES -Kailen Ashley, Pharm.D., BCPP
-Jami Bailey, Pharm.D. -Emily Belcher, Pharm.D., BCACP
-Lauren Belt, Pharm.D., BCPS -Bridger Bright, Pharm. D., LDE
-Kelly Davis, Pharm. D., BCPC, BCCCP -Lindsey Dodds, Pharm.D., BCGP
-Brittany Dominick, Pharm.D., BCPS -Tara Downs, Pharm.D., BCACP, BCGP
-Carrie Issacs, Pharm. D., CDCES -Rachel Hargreaves, Pharm.D.
-Patrick Higginbotham, Pharm.D., BCPS -Michael Janbakhsh, Pharm.D.
-Jamie Knight, Pharm.D., BCPS -Matthew Lane, PharmD, BCPS
-Matthew Laws, Pharm.D., BCPS -Anna Lockwood, Pharm.D., BCPP
-Betsy McCollum, PharmD, BCPP -Breanna Moody, Pharm.D., BCPP
-Jeannie Patrick, Pharm.D. BCOP -Gina Puglisi, Pharm.D., BCACP, BC-ADM
-Mary (Mimi) Roads, Pharm.D., BCPP -Jennifer Meyer Reid, Pharm.D., MPH, BCPS
-Sandra Senft, Pharm.D., PT, MPA -Brent Simpkins, Pharm.D., BCACP
-Rachel Simpkins, Pharm.D., BCACP, LDE -Randal Steele, Pharm.D., BCACP
-Lisa Strunk, Pharm.D., BCPS -Natalie Walker, Pharm.D.
Meet our 2023-24 Residents
PGY1s
Dr. Ali Khalaf is originally from Baghdad, Iraq. He earned a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering and a Master's degree in Environmental Engineering from the University of Baghdad, followed by his PharmD from the University of Kentucky. Ali spent approximately five years as an interpreter with the US forces in Iraq before joining the Unites States Army, where he served for 5 years.
After exiting the military to resume his education, Ali gained experience as a pharmacy intern at the UK Healthcare Chandler Hospital while in pharmacy school. Post-graduation, he completed a PGY1 pharmacy practice residency at the Lexington VA Health Care System, extending to a PGY2 in Ambulatory Care. Ali’s professional interests include primary care, pain management, and cardiology. Outside of work, he enjoys fishing, watching soccer, and cherishing moments with family and friends.
Dr. Garrett Fannin is originally from Phelps, Kentucky. He attended the University of Kentucky for three years for his undergraduate studies and majored in biology and received his Pharm.D. from the University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy. After graduating, Garrett completed his PGY1 pharmacy practice residency at the Lexington VA Health Care System and was able to stay for a PGY2 in Pain Management and Palliative Care. Outside of pharmacy, Garrett enjoys golfing and spending time with friends and family.
Dr. Claire Rennie is originally from Springboro, Ohio. She attended The Ohio State University for 8 years where she received both her bachelor’s degree in pharmaceutical sciences and her Pharm.D. During pharmacy school, she interned with Walgreens in Columbus, OH. After graduating, she moved to Lexington, KY where she is currently completing a PGY1 pharmacy practice residency at the Lexington VA Health Care System. She plans to continue with the Lexington VA and complete a PGY2 pharmacy residency in ambulatory care during the upcoming residency year. Outside of pharmacy, Claire enjoys hiking, attending concerts, and traveling with family and friends.
Dr. Frasure is originally from Betsy Layne, Kentucky. He attended Morehead State University for his undergraduate studies where he obtained a Bachelor of Science. He then went on to receive his PharmD from the University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy. After completion of his PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Practice here at the Lexington VA James will be staying for a PGY2 in Psychiatric Pharmacy. James’ career interest includes substance use disorders, serious mental illness, and becoming a preceptor. In his spare time, James enjoys listening to podcast, hiking, fishing, and spending time with friends and family.
Dr. Nea’ Jackson is originally from Belfry, Kentucky. She attended Eastern Kentucky University for her undergraduate coursework and obtained her Bachelor’s Degree in Chemistry. After completion, she received her Pharm.D. from the University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy. While in pharmacy school Nea’ worked as an intern for Kroger in Lexington. After graduating, Nea’ completed her PGY1 pharmacy practice residency at the Lexington VA Health Care System. Nea’s professional interests include diabetes, hypertension, and academia. Outside of pharmacy, Nea’ enjoys traveling and spending time with friends and family.
PGY2 Ambulatory Care
Dr. Alyson Mathis is originally from Murray, Kentucky. She attended the University of Kentucky for her undergraduate studies where she earned her Bachelors of Science in Human Nutrition and later received her PharmD from the University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy in 2022. While in school she worked as a pharmacy intern at UK Good Samaritan Hospital and Wheeler’s Independent Pharmacy. After graduation, Alyson completed her PGY1 pharmacy practice residency at the Lexington VAHCS after which she pursues a PGY2 in Ambulatory Care. Alyson’s professional interests include heart failure, diabetes and hypertension. Outside of pharmacy, Alyson enjoys spending time with her two dogs, reading and going to cycle.
Dr. Kendall Stratton is originally from Versailles, KY. She attended the University of Kentucky for three years of undergraduate prerequisites and received her PharmD from the University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy in 2022. While in pharmacy school, Kendall worked as an intern at UK HealthCare Medical Center and Rite Aid in Lexington. After graduating, Kendall completed her PGY1 pharmacy practice residency at the Lexington VA Health Care System and was able to stay for a PGY2 in Ambulatory Care Pharmacy. Kendall’s professional interests include diabetes and primary care. Outside of pharmacy, Kendall enjoys running, spending time with her cats, and reading.
PGY2 Psychiatric Pharmacy
Dr. Mary Kate Kerbler is originally from St. Louis, Missouri. She attended the University of Kentucky for three year for her undergraduate studies and received her PharmD from the University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy. While in pharmacy school, Mary Kate worked as an intern at UK HealthCare Medical Center in Lexington. After graduating, Mary Kate completed her PGY1 pharmacy practice residency at the Lexington VA Health Care System and was able to stay for a PGY2 in Psychiatric Pharmacy. Mary Kate’s professional interests include substance use disorders, serious mental illness, and transitions of care. Outside of pharmacy, Mary Kate enjoys running, cooking, and cheering on UK football and basketball. Go Cats!
Dr. Katie Lahna is originally from Coshocton, Ohio. She obtained her doctor of pharmacy from Ohio Northern University Raabe College of Pharmacy in 2022. While in pharmacy school she was actively involved in local chapters of the American Association of Psychiatric Pharmacists (AAPP), American Society of Consultant Pharmacist (ASCP) and Kappa Epsilon. She additionally worked as a pharmacy intern at CVS Pharmacy and Knox Community Hospital. After graduating, Katie completed her PGY2 pharmacy practice residency at the Lexington VAHCS after which she pursued a PGY2 Psychiatric pharmacy residency with the Lexington VAHCS. Katie’s professional interests includes general mental health, substance use disorder, severe mental illnesses, geriatric mental health, and dementia. Outside of pharmacy, Katie enjoys spending time with her two golden retrievers, reading, and taking trips to Keeneland.
PAST Residents
PGY1 Pharmacy Residents
2023-2024
- Garrett Fannin, Pharm.D. – PGY2 Pain and Palliative Care, Lexington VAHCS, Lexington, KY
- James Frasure, Pharm.D. – PGY2 Psychiatric Pharmacy, Lexington VAHCS, Lexington, KY
- Nea’ Jackson, Pharm.D. Ambulatory/Retail Clinical Pharmacist – Specialty Pharmacy and Infusion Services, UK HealthCare, Lexington, KY
- Ali Khalaf, Pharm.D. – PGY2 Ambulatory Care, Lexington VAHCS, Lexington, KY
- Claire Rennie, Pharm.D. - PGY2 Ambulatory Care, Lexington VAHCS, Lexington, KY
2022-2023
- Mary Kate Kerbler, PharmD, Clinical Pharmacy Specialist—Specialty Pharmacy (inflammatory/dermatology),
- Kaitlyn (Katie) Lahna, Pharm.D. – PGY2 Psychiatric Pharmacy Resident, Lexington VAHCS, Lexington, KY, Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner, Outpatient Mental Health - BHIP; Tuscaloosa VAMC
- Alyson Mathis, Pharm.D. - PGY2 Ambulatory Care Pharmacy Resident, Lexington VAHCS, Lexington, KY
- Kendall Stratton, PharmD - PGY2 Ambulatory Care Pharmacy Resident, Lexington VAHCS, Lexington, KY
2021-2022
- Haley Hall, Pharm.D. – PGY2 Ambulatory Care, UK HealthCare, Lexington, KY
- Kristen Wilhite, Pharm.D. – PGY2 Ambulatory Care, Lexington VAHCS, Lexington, KY
- Rachel Minrath, Pharm.D. – PGY2 Pain and Palliative Care, Lexington VAHCS, Lexington, KY
2020-2021
- Emily Belcher, Pharm.D. – PGY2 Ambulatory Care, Lexington VAHCS, Lexington, KY
- Kailen Combs, Pharm.D. – PGY2 Psychiatric Pharmacy, Lexington VAHCS, Lexington, KY
- Mackenzie McGraw, Pharm.D. – Inpatient Pharmacist, Lake Regional Hospital, Osage Beach, MO
PGY2 Ambulatory Care Pharmacy Residents
2023-2024
- Alyson Mathis, PharmD, Clinical Staff Pharmacist Ambulatory Float, UK HealthCare, Lexington, KY
- Kendall Stratton, PharmD, Clinical Staff Pharmacist – Diabetes, UK HealthCare, Lexington, KY
2022-2023
- Kristen Wilhite, Pharm.D. Clinical Pharmacy Specialist - Primary Care Robley Rex VAMC, Louisville, KY
2021-2022
- Emily Belcher, Pharm. D. Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Anticoagulation, Lexington VAHCS, Lexington, KY
2020-2021
- Makayla Wiles Nelson, Pharm.D., BCACP - Clinical Pharmacy Specialist Ambulatory Care (Nephrology, Bone and Mineral Metabolism), UK HealthCare Lexington, KY
PGY2 Pain Management and Palliative Care Pharmacy Residents
2023-2024
- No Resident
2022-2023
- Rachel Minrath, Pharm.D. – Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Pain Management, Cincinnati VAMC, Cincinnati, OH
2021-2022
- Michael Janbakhsh, Pharm.D. – Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Pain Management, Lexington VAHCS, Lexington, KY
- Kayla Nagy, Pharm.D. – Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Pain Management, Columbia VAHCS, Columbia, SC
2020-2021
- Health McLean, Pharm.D. – Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Pain Management, South Texas VAHCS, San Antonio, TX
PGY2 Psychiatric Pharmacy Residents
2023-2024
- Mary Kate Kerbler, Pharm D, Clinical Pharmacist – Specialty Care, University of Kentucky Healthcare, Lexington, KY
- Kaitlyn Lahna, Pharm D, Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner, MH CPP, Tuscaloosa VA, Tuscaloosa, AL
2022-2023
- No residents
2021-2022
- Kayla Janbakhsh, PharmD, Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner – Mental Health, Orlando VA, Orlando, FL
- Kailen Ashley, PharmD, BCPP, Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner – Pain and Palliative Care, Lexington VAHCS, Lexington, KY
2020-2021
- Vitoria Kuryluk, Pharm.D. - Clinical Psychiatric Pharmacist, Billings Clinic, Billings, MT
- Sela Cathright, Pharm.D. - Clinical Pharmacy Specialist – Mental Health, W.G. (Bill Hefner VAMC, Salisbury, NC
My PGY1 pharmacy residency program at the VA was an invaluable experience that provided me with a solid foundation in clinical pharmacy practice. I had the opportunity to work alongside dedicated healthcare professionals, gaining hands-on experience in various areas such as medication therapy management, medication reconciliation, antimicrobial stewardship, and engaging in comprehensive medication reviews and developing personalized care plans. The program's emphasis on evidence-based medicine and veteran-centered care has greatly enhanced my clinical skills and prepared me to deliver high-quality care to our nation's veterans. Additionally, the mentorship I received from experienced pharmacists during the program was instrumental in shaping my career and instilling a passion for lifelong learning and professional growth. Witnessing the strong role of pharmacists within the VA healthcare system, where they practice at the top of their licenses, further inspired me to pursue excellence in the field. It is an honor to extend my training through the PGY2 program at the Lexington VA.
--ALI KHALAF
My time as a resident at the Lexington VA-HCS has fostered so much growth, both professional and personal. I am confident that my experiences here have prepared me to be an independent and effective practitioner moving forward. The PGY2 Ambulatory Care Program is extremely comprehensive, allowing residents to develop and implement their own approach to patient care in an independent setting, while also offering support from preceptors in all different areas of practice. I am so thankful for my time here as a PGY1 and for the opportunity to continue on as a PGY2, as well as for all of the relationships that have been built along the way!
--KENDALL STRATTON
My experience as a PGY1 pharmacy resident at the Lexington VA Health Care System has made a significant impact on my journey toward becoming a more proficient and empathetic pharmacist. The invaluable training I received at the Lexington VAHCS has instilled in me the confidence to step into a clinical position and function independently as a pharmacist. Additionally, I am thankful for the connections I’ve formed while collaborating with my co-residents, mentors, and preceptors. These relationships have been vital to my growth and development, and I am truly grateful for their guidance and support.
--GARRETT FANNIN
The experiences I was able to obtain at the Lexington VA during my PGY1 and PGY2 psychiatric pharmacy residency allowed me to grow exponentially as an independent clinical practitioner. My growth was fostered through an ability to work independently at the top of my license in managing complex medical conditions paired with support, guidance, and formal/informal mentorship from preceptors amongst all residency programs offered at the Lexington VAHCS. Additionally, preceptors and mentors went above and beyond to ensure my learning experiences were tailored to my interests and career aspirations. I am confident that the knowledge and growth I obtained from my experiences at the Lexington VAHCS will allow me to easily transition into my first role as a clinical practitioner in mental health following completion of the residency year.
--KAITYLN (KATIE) LAHNA
The Lexington VA has helped me evolve as a pharmacist by providing many diverse experiences in both the outpatient and inpatient setting. Throughout my PGY1 and PGY2 years, I had wonderful preceptors coaching me to become the confident clinician that I am today. I will always cherish my time at the Lexington VA and the opportunities it has afforded me!
--MARY KATE KERBLER
During my time in residency at the Lexington VAHCS, I have experienced great professional and personal growth. One of the most rewarding aspects has been the autonomy granted, allowing me to make critical decisions and take ownership of out patients’ care. Our program’s comprehensive and challenging natures has pushed me to expand my knowledge and skills beyond my comfort zone, ultimately shaping me into a well-rounded professional ready to excel. I will be forever grateful for the experiences gained and relationships built as a PGY1 and PGY2 pharmacy resident at the Lexington VAHCS.
--ALYSON MATHIS
The Lexington VA Pharmacy Residency Program is highly regarded for its commitment to excellence in training future pharmacists. It offers a supportive learning environment, ample opportunities for professional growth, and a focus on providing exceptional patient care.
--NEA’ JACKSON
