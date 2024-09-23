My PGY1 pharmacy residency program at the VA was an invaluable experience that provided me with a solid foundation in clinical pharmacy practice. I had the opportunity to work alongside dedicated healthcare professionals, gaining hands-on experience in various areas such as medication therapy management, medication reconciliation, antimicrobial stewardship, and engaging in comprehensive medication reviews and developing personalized care plans. The program's emphasis on evidence-based medicine and veteran-centered care has greatly enhanced my clinical skills and prepared me to deliver high-quality care to our nation's veterans. Additionally, the mentorship I received from experienced pharmacists during the program was instrumental in shaping my career and instilling a passion for lifelong learning and professional growth. Witnessing the strong role of pharmacists within the VA healthcare system, where they practice at the top of their licenses, further inspired me to pursue excellence in the field. It is an honor to extend my training through the PGY2 program at the Lexington VA.

--ALI KHALAF

My time as a resident at the Lexington VA-HCS has fostered so much growth, both professional and personal. I am confident that my experiences here have prepared me to be an independent and effective practitioner moving forward. The PGY2 Ambulatory Care Program is extremely comprehensive, allowing residents to develop and implement their own approach to patient care in an independent setting, while also offering support from preceptors in all different areas of practice. I am so thankful for my time here as a PGY1 and for the opportunity to continue on as a PGY2, as well as for all of the relationships that have been built along the way!

--KENDALL STRATTON

My experience as a PGY1 pharmacy resident at the Lexington VA Health Care System has made a significant impact on my journey toward becoming a more proficient and empathetic pharmacist. The invaluable training I received at the Lexington VAHCS has instilled in me the confidence to step into a clinical position and function independently as a pharmacist. Additionally, I am thankful for the connections I’ve formed while collaborating with my co-residents, mentors, and preceptors. These relationships have been vital to my growth and development, and I am truly grateful for their guidance and support.

--GARRETT FANNIN

The experiences I was able to obtain at the Lexington VA during my PGY1 and PGY2 psychiatric pharmacy residency allowed me to grow exponentially as an independent clinical practitioner. My growth was fostered through an ability to work independently at the top of my license in managing complex medical conditions paired with support, guidance, and formal/informal mentorship from preceptors amongst all residency programs offered at the Lexington VAHCS. Additionally, preceptors and mentors went above and beyond to ensure my learning experiences were tailored to my interests and career aspirations. I am confident that the knowledge and growth I obtained from my experiences at the Lexington VAHCS will allow me to easily transition into my first role as a clinical practitioner in mental health following completion of the residency year.

--KAITYLN (KATIE) LAHNA

The Lexington VA has helped me evolve as a pharmacist by providing many diverse experiences in both the outpatient and inpatient setting. Throughout my PGY1 and PGY2 years, I had wonderful preceptors coaching me to become the confident clinician that I am today. I will always cherish my time at the Lexington VA and the opportunities it has afforded me!

--MARY KATE KERBLER

During my time in residency at the Lexington VAHCS, I have experienced great professional and personal growth. One of the most rewarding aspects has been the autonomy granted, allowing me to make critical decisions and take ownership of out patients’ care. Our program’s comprehensive and challenging natures has pushed me to expand my knowledge and skills beyond my comfort zone, ultimately shaping me into a well-rounded professional ready to excel. I will be forever grateful for the experiences gained and relationships built as a PGY1 and PGY2 pharmacy resident at the Lexington VAHCS.

--ALYSON MATHIS

The Lexington VA Pharmacy Residency Program is highly regarded for its commitment to excellence in training future pharmacists. It offers a supportive learning environment, ample opportunities for professional growth, and a focus on providing exceptional patient care.

--NEA’ JACKSON