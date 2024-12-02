Primary Care Nurse Practitioner Residency
Join a nursing team that is a backbone of providing world-class health care!
Nurse Practitioner Residency Program
Lexington VA Health Care System Nurse Practitioner Residency Program is a twelve-month postgraduate training program in Primary Care. The program offers the opportunity to expand one's existing knowledge base and strengthen clinical skills as a primary care nurse practitioner.
The Nurse Practitioner Residency (NPR) Programs are designed to develop competent, confident, practice-ready nurse practitioners (NP) equipped with the knowledge and skills to address the specific needs of Veterans. The program will prepare the novice NP to function independently with confidence by expanding knowledge, skills, attitudes, values and norms associated with NP practice across various sites that focus on Veteran care. The NPR program fosters advanced practice professional role socialization and facilitate the NP’s journey toward population specific expertise. Our academic affiliate for the NPR training programs is the University of Kentucky
The trainees will spend 40 hours in clinical and didactic learning activities weekly to become proficient in competencies specified within the population for the NPR specific program. Twenty percent of the NPR resident time will be dedicated to didactic learning.
Upon successful completion of the residency, the trainees will be given the opportunity to apply for available vacancies within the VA health care system across the country.
Primary Care Nurse Practitioner Residency (PC-NPR)
The PC-NPR residents will advance from novice to competent primary care nurse practitioners while developing competencies in Veterans' health care needs. Through mentored clinical experiences and professional development activities, PC-NPRs will be prepared to provide primary care services for the Veteran population. The primary goal of the PC-NPR Program is to:
Nurse Practitioner Residents will:
- Strengthen the ability to conduct comprehensive primary care evaluations using advanced knowledge of health disorders and diagnostic strategies
- Enhance clinical skills and knowledge to differentiate between normal and abnormal findings to develop differential and definitive diagnoses, including determination of medical co-morbidities
- Demonstrate competent, safe, evidence -based management of primary care related pharmacotherapy and polypharmacy
- Demonstrate both informal and formal leadership qualities using critical and reflective thinking, and scholarly inquiry to continuously improve the quality of clinical practice
- Demonstrate a clear understanding of the interdependence of policy and practice and their impact on clinical care and patient advocacy
- Provide patient-centered care that incorporates individual cultural and spiritual preferences, values, beliefs, and Veteran centered care principles
The trainees will spend 40 hours in clinical and didactic learning activities weekly to become proficient in competencies specified in the Primary Care NPR curriculum.
- Residency curriculum includes: 80% experiential and 20% didactic learning.
- Primary Care NP Residency clinical sites include various clinical areas of the Lexington VA Health Care System, Troy Bowling and Franklin R. Sousley Campus in Lexington and our VA Community Clinics in Berea, Hazard, Morehead and Somerset.
- Clinical rotation sites include: Primary Care Clinic, Home Based Primary Care, Geriatric Primary Care (Geri-PACT), Tele-health Primary Care, Integrative Medicine Clinic, & Primary Care Sub-Specialty Clinics (80%).
- Clinical and didactic activities are planned as face-to-face and virtual activities.
- Integrated and parallel clinical didactic sessions (20%)
- Quality-improvement project
Contact information:
Leslie Watts, MSN, NP-C
Nurse Practitioner Residency Program Director
Lexington VA Health Care System
Eligibility
To be eligible, candidates must:
- Be a U.S. born or naturalized citizen.
- Be a graduate of an accredited nurse practitioner program within the past 12 months of the program start date.
- Hold national certification by the start of the program:
- Primary care must be certified as an FNP or AGPCNP
- Licensure: Current and unrestricted registration as an RN and NP in any state in the United States.
- Proficient in written and spoken English.
- Pass a background/security investigation.
- Pass pre-employment physical examination.
Residency Stipend and Benefits
The residents in our program are considered federal full-time trainees with a one-year commitment. The salary and benefit package is defined by the VA Office of Academic Affiliations (OAA). Please recognize this is a temporary position. Employment after completion of the program is not guaranteed. Time worked does not go towards federal service and union representation is not available for residents participating in this program.
- Government health care medical plan (medical, dental, vision, FSA, HSA, life insurance)
- 11 paid federal holidays
- Paid time off (PTO) & sick leave accrued per pay period
- No call or weekend shifts required
- 100% protected learning time
Apply
The application submission window for the residency are open now until January 10, 2025. The application submission period may be extended if all positions are not filled but this is not guaranteed. To be considered, you will need to submit the following documents:
Email the documents to Leslie.Watts2@va.gov
- Curriculum vitae - Include details of academic preparation, professional experience, professional activities, scholarly activities, leadership involvement, awards, and volunteering.
- Personal Statement - Address these prompts in your personal statement (word limit 750).
- Why are you interested in the NP Residency program you are applying for (speak the population specific program for example geriatrics, primary care or mental health)?
- How will you contribute to the cohort of this residency program?
- What are your career goals after completion of this program?
- Reference - Provide name, email address, and telephone contact information of TWO individuals who can serve as your reference. Reference must include the following categories.
- One faculty member from your graduate/NP program (ideally your program director or clinical supervising faculty member)
- One preceptor for your clinical rotation as a nurse practitioner student
- Transcript from APRN program
- Application for Health Professions Trainees (HPT’s) VA Form 10-2850D
- Additional documentation will be required upon selection