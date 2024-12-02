Primary Care Nurse Practitioner Residency

Nurse Practitioner Residency Program

Lexington VA Health Care System Nurse Practitioner Residency Program is a twelve-month postgraduate training program in Primary Care. The program offers the opportunity to expand one's existing knowledge base and strengthen clinical skills as a primary care nurse practitioner.

The Nurse Practitioner Residency (NPR) Programs are designed to develop competent, confident, practice-ready nurse practitioners (NP) equipped with the knowledge and skills to address the specific needs of Veterans. The program will prepare the novice NP to function independently with confidence by expanding knowledge, skills, attitudes, values and norms associated with NP practice across various sites that focus on Veteran care. The NPR program fosters advanced practice professional role socialization and facilitate the NP’s journey toward population specific expertise. Our academic affiliate for the NPR training programs is the University of Kentucky

The trainees will spend 40 hours in clinical and didactic learning activities weekly to become proficient in competencies specified within the population for the NPR specific program. Twenty percent of the NPR resident time will be dedicated to didactic learning.

Upon successful completion of the residency, the trainees will be given the opportunity to apply for available vacancies within the VA health care system across the country.