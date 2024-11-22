Little Rock VA Regional Benefit Office at Eugene J. Towbin Healthcare Center

Visitors seeking assistance from the Regional Office Public Contact Team are encouraged to schedule a virtual or in-person appointment on the Visitor Engagement Reporting Application (VERA). Please go to VERA Appointment Scheduler to schedule an appointment. You will receive email confirmation of your appointment.

Parking is free.

From Memphis

Enter North Little Rock on I-40 W. Take Exit 153B and turn left at stop light onto JFK Boulevard. Turn right on Pershing Boulevard and continue on this street, which will take you to the Fort Roots (VAMC) campus. Upon entering VAMC grounds, turn right on Cypress Street, following it to Building 111, which is the fourth building on the left.

From Texarkana

Approaching Little Rock on I-30 E, take I-430 N across the Arkansas River. Take I-40 E (Memphis Exit). Take Levy Street exit 152B and turn right on MacArthur Drive. Turn right on Pershing Boulevard and continue on this street which will take you to the Fort Roots (VAMC) campus. Upon entering VAMC grounds, turn right on Cypress Street, following it to Building 111, which is the fourth building on the left.

From Fayetteville and Fort Smith

Enter North Little Rock on I-40 E. Take Levy Street exit 152B and turn right on MacArthur Drive. Turn right on Pershing Boulevard and continue on this street which will take you to the Fort Roots (VAMC) campus. Upon entering VAMC grounds, turn right on Cypress Street, following it to Building 111, which is the fourth building on the left.

From Pine Bluff

Approaching Little Rock on I-65 N, merge into I-30 E. Take Highway 107 exit and turn left at stop light onto JFK Boulevard. Turn right on Pershing Boulevard and continue on this street which will take you to the Fort Roots (VAMC) campus. Upon entering VAMC grounds, turn right on Cypress Street, following it to Building 111, which is the fourth building on the left.