12th Annual Veterans Mental Health Summit When: Thu. Sep 19, 2024, 10:00 am – 3:00 pm PT Where: Redlands Contemporary Club 173 S. Eureka St. Redlands, CA Cost: Free





About this event:

Join us for the 2024 Mental Health Summit, a collaborative event hosted by the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and esteemed Community Partners. We are dedicated to providing vital education and resources to Veterans, friends, family members, caregivers and community partners/providers at a local level with an emphasis on improving access to mental health care and suicide prevention awareness.

This year's theme is: "Still Serving- Finding Purpose After the Military." Transitioning from Military service to civilian life can be challenging, finding a new sense of purpose is crucial for mental well-being. This year’s Summit will focus on strategies and support systems that help Veterans continue their journey with purpose and fulfillment. Together, we can ensure that our Veterans continue to serve with purpose and pride.

Key Highlights:

Keynote Speaker(s)

Panel discussions with Veterans sharing their personal stories of finding purpose

Resource booths from VA services and community partners

Networking opportunities with mental health professionals and fellow Veterans

FREE morning refreshments and lunch

Questions:

For questions regarding this event please contact: Carmen Macias at: Carmen.Macias@va.gov or Raymond Espinoza at: Raymond.Espinoza@va.gov

