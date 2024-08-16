When: Thu. Aug 22, 2024, 10:30 am – 11:30 am PT Where: Cost: Free





VA Loma Linda Healthcare System is hosting a virtual Veterans Town Hall on Thursday, August 22 from 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Connect with our service representatives to learn about VA benefits, healthcare services, and available resources.

If you previously opted-in to notifications from VA, you may receive an automated call to connect you at the time of the event. If you do not receive a call, you can join the event by calling 833-946-1555, or visit http://access.live/VALomaLinda

Join us on livestream at:

http://access.live/VALomaLinda

Dial in:

833-946-1555

