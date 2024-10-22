October Spiritual Reflection

When: Tue. Oct 22, 2024, 8:00 am – 4:00 pm PT Where: 26001 Redlands Boulevard, Ambulatory Care Center Redlands, CA Cost: Free





Welcome to the month of October, when we celebrate Spiritual Care Week, October 22–28, and the daily dedicated work of our VA chaplains, who provide clinical spiritual care to Veterans, their families and staff, spanning the religious and spiritual spectrum of the human experience.

Sukkot (Jewish) – September 9–October 6: A holiday that commemorates the Israelites' journey in the wilderness. It reminds us of the importance of providing shelter and support, much like the refuge and guidance we offer to Veterans.

Feast of St. Francis of Assisi (Christian RC) – October 4: St. Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals and the environment, teaches us the value of kindness and respect for all living beings. VA Chaplains, in their care for Veterans, extend this same compassion, honoring their dignity and worth.

Feast of Orunmila (Yoruba) – October 4: Orunmila, the Orisha of Wise Counsel and Protection, embodies the wisdom and guidance that we provide to Veterans, aligned with the I CARE values of Compassion, Advocacy, and Respect.

Tewa Deer Dance (Native American) – October 4–7: Celebrates the cosmic duality of feminine and masculine, recognizing gender equality and honoring both male and female ancestors.

Feast of Blessed Francis Xavier Seelos (Christian RC) – October 5: Dedicated his life to serving the needy and marginalized. His passion mirrors our commitment to Veterans.

Shemini Atzeret (Jewish) – October 6: A day when the Jewish people "tarry" to spend an additional day with God at the end of Sukkot, signifying the importance of taking extra time for reflection and connection. This reflects our commitment to being a spiritual companion on Veterans' journeys.

Simchat Torah (Jewish) – October 7–8: Celebration of the end of the annual reading of the Torah, reflecting the joy we bring to Veterans' lives through our commitment to journey with them until the work is completed.

Kathina and Pavarana (Theravada Buddhism) – October 9 & 10: Kathina commemorates the end of the rainy season, much as our care rejuvenates Veterans' spirits. During Pavarana monks atone for any offenses, much like our support empowers Veterans to forgive, heal and move forward.

Ghambar Ayathrem (Zoroastrianism) – October 12–16: Celebrates the first sign of life after creation and the return of cattle, reflecting the renewal and hope we inspire in Veterans.

Rosh Chodesh Cheshvan (Jewish) – October 14: Signifies a new moon and a fresh start. In our care, Veterans find renewed hope and purpose.

Navaratri/Durga Puja (Hindu) – October 15: This festival of the Great Goddess Maha Devi as Durga, Protector of the Powerless, aligns with our commitment to serving Veterans in their most vulnerable moments.

Birth of the Bab (Baha'i) – October 16: The Báb's mission to awaken people to a new period in human history resonates with our work in helping Veterans find new beginnings.

Navaratri (Hindu) – October 15: Navaratri's celebration of the triumph of good over evil reflects our commitment to guiding Veterans on their journey to overcome challenges.

Installation of Granth Sahib Ji as Guru & Birth of the Guru Granth Holy Book Sikhism (Sikhism) - October 20: Celebrating the recognition of the holy scripture as an eternal guru, much like our guidance serves Veterans.

Saraswati Puja, Vasant Panchami or Basant Panchami (Hindu) – October 21: Marks the beginning of the transition from winter to spring. Our guidance helps Veterans embrace new seasons in their lives.

Yom HaAliyah (Jewish) – October 22: Celebrates the children’s crossing over the Jordan. Our willingness to journey with Veterans assists them in crossing over into a brighter future.

Navapad Oil (Jainism) – October 22 – October 28: During Navapad Oli, Jains worship the nine supreme entities of the universe. In our care, Veterans find a sense of wholeness and reverence for life.

Feast of Orisha Erinle (Yoruba) – October 24: Reminds us of the importance of healing and health, much like the healing we facilitate for Veterans.

Dussehra (Hindu) – October 24: Celebrates the triumph of good over evil. In our care, Veterans find the strength to overcome their inner battles and emerge victorious.

Feast of Raphael (Christian) – October 24: Feast of the Angel of Healing, underscoring the importance of healing and support—virtues mirrored in our service to Veterans.

Feast of St. Tabitha (Christian) – October 25: Highlights the power of kindness and generosity.

All Hallows Eve or Halloween (Christian) – October 31: Invites us to embrace the mysteries of the spirit world, reminding us of the importance of honoring our ancestors. In our care, Veterans find a safe space to explore their own spiritual journeys.

Samhain (Wiccan/Paganism)– October 31: A time to welcome the harvest and the spirit world.

Reformation Day (Christian) – October 31: Commemorates a period of transformation and renewal, much like the transformation we inspire in Veterans.

Let us draw strength from these diverse religious holidays which illuminate that we are a unified force, driven by compassion, respect, and a common goal of serving those who have served us all. Together, we live a model of care, vibrantly reflecting the values that define both the Department of Veteran Affairs and the beautiful celebrations that mark this month. Don’t forget to thank your chaplain!

