VA Loma Linda Whole Health

Whole Health Coaches are trusted partners and mentors certified through a national organization and trained in behavior modification techniques. Coaches empower veterans to both identify and achieve their goals related to health, wellness and mindset. Coaches meet veterans

where they are and encourage and support you every step of the way using science-backed, evidence-based interventions. Coaches can guide you to set goals related to their care, risk factors, weight loss, relationships, stress management etc.

Offered via face-to-face (in Redlands, Murrieta, Palm Desert and Victorville), video or phone appointments.

To enroll, please contact: