VA Loma Linda Whole Health
Whole Health is VA’s approach to care that supports your health and well-being. Whole Health centers around what matters to you, not what is the matter with you. This means your health team will get to know you as a person to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals. To enroll, please contact: (909) 583-6851
Introduction to Whole Health
A one-time educational and experiential group session based on specific curriculum that exposes participants to the foundation of Whole Health, time for self-care and self-exploration through the completion of a Personal Health Inventory (PHI).
Taking Charge of My Life and Health (TCMLH)
A facilitated group program based on specific curriculum. A series of topics centered around the eight elements of the Circle of Health assist Veterans in taking a deeper look into their lives and set goals for health and well-being.
Whole Health Coaching
Whole Health Coaches are trusted partners and mentors certified through a national organization and trained in behavior modification techniques. Coaches empower veterans to both identify and achieve their goals related to health, wellness and mindset. Coaches meet veterans
where they are and encourage and support you every step of the way using science-backed, evidence-based interventions. Coaches can guide you to set goals related to their care, risk factors, weight loss, relationships, stress management etc.
Offered via face-to-face (in Redlands, Murrieta, Palm Desert and Victorville), video or phone appointments.
Yoga
Yoga is a mind and body practice with origins in ancient Indian philosophy. The various styles of yoga typically combine physical postures, breathing techniques, meditation or relaxation, and discussion on applications to daily life.
Offered via face-to-face sessions in Redlands or via video
Whole Health Nutrition Group Classes
Nutrition basics for Whole Health and additional nutrition support aligning with elements of self-care.
Video group classes
Guided Imagery
Guided imagery involves using a series of multi-sensory images designed to trigger specific changes in physiology, emotions, or mental state for the purpose of increasing healing response or unconscious changes. Guided Imagery often begins with a series of relaxation techniques, although this is not always so.
Medical Massage Therapy
Medical massage therapy is the manipulation of the soft tissues of the human body for therapeutic purposes. Based in ancient traditions, medical massage therapy is a professional health care discipline in the United States.
By provider consult only.
Care we provide at VA Loma Linda Healthcare System
Studies show Veterans who use Whole Health services report being able to manage stress better and note the care they receive as being more patient centered. Veterans with chronic pain who used Whole Health services had a threefold reduction in opioid use compared to those who did not. Veterans report that pain management is not the only benefit of using Whole Health services. They are having success with weight loss, improved mental health as well as better vital signs and diagnostic test results because of their goals focused around the eight self-care areas of the Circle of Health.
This series highlights Whole Health resources—such as video sessions for yoga or meditation—that you can follow along at home to live healthier and happier.