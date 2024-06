blood drive

When: Wed. Jun 12, 2024, 9:00 am – 3:30 pm PT Where: Lot A, Bloodmobile 5901 East Seventh Street Long Beach, CA Get directions on Google Maps to Tibor Rubin VA Medical Center Cost: Free





Join us during our blood drive on Wednesday, June 12, 2024 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in Lot A.

As a token of gratitude, each presenting donor will receive a $15 e-gift card via email for helping to fill our summer blood supply!

rcblood.org/DoGood

For an appointment, please visit redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: VALB

or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).