In-Person Veteran Town Hall Join us at Santa Ana College for our next In-Person Veteran Town Hall on July 17, 2024, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. When: Wed. Jul 17, 2024, 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm PT Where: Santa Ana College, Johnson Student Center 1530 W. 17th St. Santa Ana, CA Get directions on Google Maps to Santa Ana College, Johnson Student Center Cost: Free





Space is limited, please RSVP to VHALONVeteranTownHall@va.gov to attend in person.

*Park in Lot 11 for free parking



Or join us via Webex - https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/veteransaffairs/j.php?MTID=mf671164e6c3c53ec8a024e3f63fc9513



Password:8khK8PAPM?6

PIN: 85458727



For accommodations, email VHALONEEO@va.gov at least 3 business days before the event.

