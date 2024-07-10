Veterans Social Connection

Calling all Veterans: The Veteran Social Connection (VSC) provides Veterans with an opportunity to meet and socialize in a safe environment.

When: Fri. Jul 26, 2024, 8:30 am – 10:30 am PT Where: Canteen Patio - Behind Bldg. 165 5901 East Seventh Street Long Beach, CA Get directions on Google Maps to Tibor Rubin VA Medical Center Cost: Free





Calling all Veterans: The Veteran Social Connection (VSC) provides Veterans with an opportunity to meet and socialize in a safe environment. The VSC is also designed to expose Veterans to key programs and offerings at VA Long Beach Healthcare System. The VSC is held on the last Friday of each month from 8:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. on the Patriot Café Patio. Come by July 26!

