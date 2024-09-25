Virtual Veteran Town Hall

When: Wed. Oct 9, 2024, 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm PT Where: Cost: Free





Tune in to our Virtual Veteran Town Hall October 9 from 6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.



Hear updates on flu and COVID vaccines, construction, Mental Health and more!

Participate in the virtual Q&A during the last portion of the town hall as well!



Find us on our livestream at https://www.access.live/VALongBeachVTH or catch us on Facebook Livestream. You can also call in at 833-380-0695.



See you there!

