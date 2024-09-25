When: Thu. Oct 3, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm PT Where: Stars and Stripes Plaza between Bldgs 165/166 5901 East Seventh Street Long Beach, CA Cost: Free





In partnership with the Women Veteran Program, the VA Long Beach Cancer Program will be hosting the second annual Breast Cancer Risk Reduction and Screening event on October 3, 2024. We invite specialists and community speakers to join us and inspire our audience with their expertise. Topics include general information on risk factors, preventive care, the importance of early screening to creating balanced nutrition, engaging exercise routines, smoking cessation options, wellness activities, healing touch benefits, and mental health concerns. The event will take place from 10 am to 2 pm.

