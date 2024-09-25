White Cane Day

When: Tue. Oct 15, 2024, 10:30 am – 12:30 pm PT Where: Stars and Stripes Plaza 5901 East Seventh Street Long Beach, CA Cost: Free





We'll be raising awareness about the challenges faced by visually impaired individuals, as well as informational sessions on the latest technology and resources available for those with visual impairments. Participants will have the opportunity to connect with other visually impaired veterans, learn from experts at the Braille Institute, and engage with staff members from the Blind Rehabilitation Center. The Executive Leadership Team (ELT) will also be present to show their support for the visually impaired community and participate in activities throughout the day. Join us on October 15th for a day of education, empowerment, and advocacy for visually impaired veterans and their families.

