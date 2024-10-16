Veterans Day Event
Veterans Day Event at Tibor Rubin VA Medical Center
When:
Mon. Nov 11, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:30 pm PT
Where:
Parking Lot 'B'
5901 East Seventh Street
Long Beach, CA
Cost:
Free
VA Long Beach Healthcare System invites you to come celebrate Veterans Day at the Tibor Rubin VA Medical Center Monday, November 11 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in parking lot B.
We'll have delicious food, awesome vendors, a car show, motorcycles, and some great music as well! Stop by for some fun at the VA!