Veterans Day Event at Tibor Rubin VA Medical Center

When: Mon. Nov 11, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:30 pm PT Where: Parking Lot 'B' 5901 East Seventh Street Long Beach, CA Cost: Free





VA Long Beach Healthcare System invites you to come celebrate Veterans Day at the Tibor Rubin VA Medical Center Monday, November 11 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in parking lot B.



We'll have delicious food, awesome vendors, a car show, motorcycles, and some great music as well! Stop by for some fun at the VA!

