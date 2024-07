When: Wed. Oct 2, 2024, 8:00 am – 4:00 pm ET Where: E005 800 Zorn Avenue Louisville, KY Get directions on Google Maps to Robley Rex Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center Cost: Free





There is no replacement for human blood donation. Patients suffering trauma, injury and illness need us. We need donors to roll up their sleeves to help keep the hospital shelves stocked. To schedule an appointment, please visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code: LOUVA or call 1-800-RED CROSS.

