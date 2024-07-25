VA & Community Mental Health Summit VA & Community Mental Health Summit 2024 When: Fri. Sep 27, 2024, 8:00 am – 4:30 pm ET Where: UofL Shelby Campus 440 N. Whittington Pkwy. Louisville, KY Get directions on Google Maps to UofL Shelby Campus Cost: Free





You are invited to attend the VA & Community Mental Health Summit on September 27th. We have a great line up of presenters this year with Kevin Hines who is a nationally recognized speaker for suicide prevention kicking off the event. Food and beverages will be provided for attendees. The Summit will take place at the University of Louisville, Shelby Campus. Doors open at 7:30am, program will begin at 8:00am.

