VA & Community Mental Health Summit
VA & Community Mental Health Summit 2024
When:
Fri. Sep 27, 2024, 8:00 am – 4:30 pm ET
Where:
UofL Shelby Campus
440 N. Whittington Pkwy.
Louisville, KY
Cost:
Free
You are invited to attend the VA & Community Mental Health Summit on September 27th. We have a great line up of presenters this year with Kevin Hines who is a nationally recognized speaker for suicide prevention kicking off the event. Food and beverages will be provided for attendees. The Summit will take place at the University of Louisville, Shelby Campus. Doors open at 7:30am, program will begin at 8:00am.