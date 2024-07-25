Skip to Content

VA & Community Mental Health Summit

VA & Community Mental Health Summit 2024

When:

Fri. Sep 27, 2024, 8:00 am – 4:30 pm ET

Where:

UofL Shelby Campus

440 N. Whittington Pkwy.

Louisville, KY

Cost:

Free

You are invited to attend the VA & Community Mental Health Summit on September 27th. We have a great line up of presenters this year with Kevin Hines who is a nationally recognized speaker for suicide prevention kicking off the event. Food and beverages will be provided for attendees. The Summit will take place at the University of Louisville, Shelby Campus. Doors open at 7:30am, program will begin at 8:00am.

Other VA events

Last updated: