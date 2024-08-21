Women Veterans Open House

When: Sun. Jul 21, 2024, 10:00 am – 1:30 pm ET Where: West Entrance + D010 + E005 800 Zorn Avenue Louisville, KY Cost: Free





The 14th Annual Women Veterans Open House will take place on September 21, 2024 from 10:00am to 1:30pm at the Robley Rex VA Medical Center at West Entrance and in rooms D010 and E005.

This event is open to all women Veterans already enrolled in care at the VA and those women Veterans that would like to enroll in care at the VA. Please join us for a fun morning of free giveaways, games, resource booths, and a complimentary lunch! We will also be holding a ceremony to rename our women Veterans garden, a public forum to provide information and answer questions, and a focus group. If you are enrolled in care but know a female Veteran that is not enrolled but interested, please bring them along!



Other VA events