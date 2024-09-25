Drive-thru Flu + COVID19 Vaccine Clinic Now Open!

When: Wed. Sep 25, 2024, 8:00 am – 3:30 pm ET Where: Lot 9 800 Zorn Avenue Louisville, KY Cost: Free





The Drive-Thru Flu + Covid19 Clinic is available to serve our Veterans now thru October 25, 2024. Operating hours are Monday to Friday from 8:00 am to 3:30 pm, and closed for lunch from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm. This is a FREE service and no appointment is necessary. Please remember to bring your VA ID card, and we recommend wearing short sleeve shirts for easy access. Flu and Covid19 shots also available at CBOCs.

Other VA events