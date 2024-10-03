Veteran Job Fair hosted by VHA Vocational Rehab Service

Veteran Job Fair

When: Fri. Oct 11, 2024, 11:00 am – 2:00 pm ET Where: E005 800 Zorn Avenue Louisville, KY Cost: Free





We are thrilled to invite you to our upcoming Veteran Job Fair, where we will be connecting skilled and dedicated Veterans with exceptional employment opportunities. This event is not only a chance for Veterans to showcase their talents and experience, but also an opportunity for employers to benefit from the unique skills and perspectives that Veterans bring to the workplace. With a wide range of employers in attendance, there is something for everyone at this job fair. Don't miss out on this incredible chance to make meaningful connections and take your career to new heights - come on out to our Veteran Job Fair and jumpstart your future today!

