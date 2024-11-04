2024 Great American Smokeout

When: Thu. Nov 21, 2024, 8:00 am – 4:30 pm ET





In observation of the Great American Smokeout on November 21, the VA reminds Veterans that “Practice Is Perfect.” This message encourages Veterans to practice stopping smoking and acknowledges that it can often take multiple attempts, with each one contributing to the ultimate goal of no longer using tobacco. VA offers a variety of treatment options—including prescription medications, nicotine replacement therapy, and tobacco use cessation counseling—to Veterans who want to stop smoking.

For assistance, contact Clare Wahl, Lead Tobacco Cessation Clinician, Tobacco Treatment Specialist 502-287-6442

