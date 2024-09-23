The Enrollment and Eligibility office is located in room A113 of the Main Hospital within the Admissions department. The office operates during regular business hours from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM, Monday through Friday, excluding weekends and federal holidays. For assistance outside of these hours, the Administrative On Duty (AOD) is available to provide support as necessary.

For questions regarding eligibility benefits or any other matters, please contact us at 1- or reach out directly to the Louisville VA Medical Center at .

Additionally, we invite you to join us at our Monthly Public Veterans Town Hall Outreach Events where we engage with the Veterans in our community, provide assistance, and answer your questions.